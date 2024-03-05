Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Regulatory costs account for half of the price of new condos in Hawaii, university report finds

Mar 4, 2024, 7:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A University of Hawaii report published Monday found regulatory costs account for more than half of the price of a new condominium in Hawaii, a place where high housing costs are fueling an exodus of local-born residents searching for cheaper places to live.

Some are worried the migration of Native Hawaiians and other local residents could accelerate if the rebuilding of the wildfire-stricken Maui town of Lahaina makes housing there unaffordable for people from the community.

The report from the university’s Economic Research Organization found the median price of a new two-bedroom condo in Hawaii is $672,000, more than twice the nationwide average of $300,000.

Regulatory costs comprised an average of $387,000, or 58% of the median Hawaii price, according to the report. Construction costs accounted for 41% and land 1.4%, the report said.

Hawaii condos ranked highest in the nation for average land cost per half-acre and construction costs. California topped the country in terms of per-unit regulatory costs, and New York came in second. Hawaii ranked third.

Justin Tyndall, an assistant professor of economics at the university and one of the report’s co-authors, attributed more than half of Hawaii’s regulatory costs to long delays in the permitting process, requirements for a minimum number of parking spaces and other regulations. He noted that in the past five years, the median wait time for a construction permit to build a multifamily project in the islands was 400 days.

Another significant contributor, he said, was the requirement that developers build road, sewer and other infrastructure as a condition for receiving construction permits.

“This just shifts this whole burden of who’s paying for infrastructure onto developers. And ultimately that gets passed on to the purchasers of new housing,” Tyndall told reporters during a news conference.

Other states also impose this requirement on developers, but he said Hawaii was “above average” in its willingness to have developers pay these fees.

Traditionally, county governments built this infrastructure with property tax proceeds, according to the report.

On a county basis, Kauai and Maui per-unit condo regulatory costs were much higher than the state average at $567,000 and $561,000, respectively.

Tyndall said overall Maui needs more multifamily housing for housing to be more affordable, requiring reforms to make it easier to build. The report didn’t have “specific lessons” for Lahaina, he said, adding that the question “should be left up to the people of Lahaina.”

The researchers compared the prices of newly built condos rather than single-family homes because building materials, labor and land all have observable market prices. In contrast, they said the price of a single-family home is largely determined by land costs.

United States News

FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference Feb. 22,...

Associated Press

LA County’s progressive district attorney faces crowded field of 11 challengers in reelection bid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the country’s most progressive prosecutors, who faced two recall attempts within four years, is set to be tested as he seeks reelection against 11 challengers to remain the district attorney of Los Angeles County. Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary pits incumbent George Gascón against opponents who range from line prosecutors in […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., greet each ...

Associated Press

McConnell weighs endorsing Trump. It’s a stark turnaround after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leader Mitch McConnell is the highest-ranking Republican in Congress who has yet to endorse Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House — having once called the defeated president “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. But that’s potentially about to change. McConnell’s political team and Trump’s campaign […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Industrial fire and multiple explosions project debris into the air in Detroit suburb

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police were warning people to stay away as an industrial fire with multiple explosions shook a northern Detroit suburb on Monday night. The Clinton Township Police Department said on Facebook that an industrial fire was burning near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway and that debris was being projected into […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Former baseball player Steve Garvey speaks during a televised debate for candidates in the s...

Associated Press

California Senate race: Democrats aim to block Republican from contest to fill Feinstein’s seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several prominent House Democrats are jostling to fend off Republican former baseball great Steve Garvey in the yearlong battle to fill the U.S. Senate seat once held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, with two slots on California’s November ballot at stake. In a state where a Republican hasn’t won a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Coast-to-coast Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their party’s nominations during the biggest day of the primary campaign on Tuesday, setting up a historic rematch that many voters would rather not endure. Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

James Crumbley is up next as 2nd parent to stand trial in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before a Michigan school shooting is headed to trial, accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the teen from killing four students and wounding others. No one says James Crumbley knew what Ethan Crumbley planned to do […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Regulatory costs account for half of the price of new condos in Hawaii, university report finds