PHOENIX — Alt-reggae comrades Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid are teaming up in 2024 on the appropriately titled Slightly Dirty Summer Tour, which wraps up in Phoenix.

The co-headlining venture, which fires up on July 11, concludes Aug. 25 with an outdoor show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The Elovaters and Common Kings will get the party started.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

A limited number of $20 early-bird tickets will be available while supplies last.

What are the bands saying about Slightly Dirty Summer Tour

“So happy to be back out on the road with our boys! Every time we get together it’s nothing but good times and I expect nothing less this summer,” Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell of Dirty Heads said in a press release.

“Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played,” Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty said in the release.

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads have been stalwarts of the American reggae fusion scene since forming few years apart in Southern California in the 1990s.

Dirty Heads came through the Valley last year, stopping at Mesa Amphitheatre in October. Slightly Stoopid is returning to Arizona for the first time in two years, with the band’s last visit coming in July 2022, also at Mesa Amphitheater, according to Setlist.fm.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.