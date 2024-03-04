Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Influx of firefighters, cooler weather in Texas Panhandle helps keep wildfires in check

Mar 3, 2024, 11:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


McALLEN, Texas (AP) — An influx of hundreds of firefighters and more favorable weather conditions on Monday helped authorities in the Texas Panhandle keep the largest wildfire in state history from threatening more homes and communities, fire officials said.

Strong winds spread flames and led to the evacuation of the small town of Sanford on Sunday while airplanes dropped fire retardants to stop a blaze that was quickly contained thanks to hundreds of firefighters who were deployed on the ground, said Deidra Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Hutchinson County Emergency Management.

“Yesterday had we not had the resources we had, that fire could have been catastrophic,” Thomas said Monday. “We’re in a really good position today and tomorrow and hopefully through the rest of the week.

“The weather is going to be favorable, the winds are going to be much lower, the humidity is coming up, and that’s fantastic news for us.”

Although officials have not released an official cause of the largest fire, the Smokehouse Creek fire that scorched more than 1 million acres and destroyed dozens of homes near the towns of Stinnett and Canadian, a lawsuit filed Friday in Hemphill County alleges a downed powerline near the town of Stinnett on Feb. 26 sparked the blaze.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Stinnett homeowner Melanie McQuiddy against Xcel Energy Services Inc. and two other utilities, alleges the blaze started “when a wooden pole defendants failed to properly inspect, maintain and replace, splintered and snapped off at its base.”

A spokesperson for Xcel said in a statement there is no official determination for the causes of any of the fires in the Texas Panhandle and that investigations are ongoing.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Smokehouse Creek fire was 15% contained and two other fires were at least 60% contained. Strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures fed the blazes.

A cluster of fires have burned across more than 1,900 square miles (4,921 square kilometers) in rural areas surrounding Amarillo. The largest blaze, Smokehouse Creek, accounting for nearly 1,700 square miles (4,400 square kilometers), spilled into neighboring Oklahoma.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said the federal government has devoted funds, equipment and personnel to assist with battling the fires, but warned more extreme weather could be coming.

“More than a million acres have burned. And we are in winter, and this is the largest fire in Texas history,” Mayorkas said during a CNN interview. “We, as a country and as a world, have to be ready for the increasing effects of extreme weather caused by climate change. It’s a remarkable phenomenon, and it will manifest itself in the days to come, and we have to prepare for it now.”

The National Weather Service late Sunday warned of an elevated fire risk through Monday in the area due to winds of 15-20 mph (24-32 kph).

As firefighters fought the unprecedented wildfires, humanitarian organizations pivoted to victims who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Residents began clearing affected property on Saturday and by Sunday the extent of the loss began mounting.

Donations ranging from $25 to $500 have been critical for the Hutchinson County United Way Wildfire Relief Fund, which is dispersing proceeds to displaced families.

The organization has heard estimates of more than 150 homes being affected in the county, noting the fires extend to at least five other counties, said Julie Winters, executive director for Hutchinson County United Way. .

A steady outpouring of donated clothing, water and hot meals quickly overwhelmed one community in the affected area. The city of Borger, Texas, urged people in a social media post to redirect donation efforts from food and water to clean-up supplies including shovels, rakes, gloves and trash bags.

___

Associated Press writers Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Thomas Strong in Washington and Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Philadelphia LGBTQ leaders arrested in traffic stop the mayor calls ‘concerning’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The arrest of two of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ leaders by a state trooper during a fraught highway traffic stop is “very concerning,” the city’s mayor said after a video showing some of what happened circulated on social media. Celena Morrison leads the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs and is a top aide to […]

18 minutes ago

Lisa McGuire stands near her former walkway on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, as she describes a fire that...

Associated Press

Trillions of gallons leak from aging drinking water systems, further stressing shrinking US cities

Trillions of gallons are lost from aging drinking water systems across the U.S., underscoring an economic and public health reckoning after decades of deferred maintenance and disinvestment that leave some communities struggling to provide reliable service. The problem is especially acute in older industrial and rural areas in the eastern half of the country that […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here’s why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year. What is Super Tuesday? It’s traditionally the biggest day nationwide for primary elections and caucuses before […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP2...

Associated Press

US sanctions Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Monday sanctioned Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, its first lady and other government officials for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights abuses. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on three entities and 11 people, including the Mnangagwas, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and retired […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, ...

Associated Press

Settlement in Wisconsin fake elector case offers new details on the strategy by Trump lawyers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two attorneys for then-President Donald Trump orchestrated a plan for fake electors to file paperwork falsely saying the Republican won Wisconsin in a strategy to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory there and in other swing states, according to a lawsuit settlement reached Monday that makes public months of texts and emails. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida passes bill to compensate victims of decades-old reform school abuse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Restitution for decades of abuse at two now-shuttered reform schools where boys were beaten, raped and killed is now in the hands of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after the Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday to set aside $20 million for victims. The bill creates a process for former inmates at […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Influx of firefighters, cooler weather in Texas Panhandle helps keep wildfires in check