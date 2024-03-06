SanTan Village welcomes Art and Wine Festival to Gilbert this weekend
Mar 6, 2024, 4:05 AM
(Getty Images Photo)
PHOENIX– SanTan Village in Gilbert is gearing up to host a celebration of creativity and wine culture this weekend.
The SanTan Village Bilert Art and Wine Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the complex located near Santan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.
The free festival is said to transform the area into a hub of artistry and fine wine from Arizona.
In addition to wine tastings, attendees can explore over 100 fine arts, artisan foods and enjoy non-stop entertainment throughout the weekend.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.