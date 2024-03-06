PHOENIX– SanTan Village in Gilbert is gearing up to host a celebration of creativity and wine culture this weekend.

The SanTan Village Bilert Art and Wine Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the complex located near Santan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.

The free festival is said to transform the area into a hub of artistry and fine wine from Arizona.

What to expect at the SanTan Village Art and Wine Festival Wine enthusiasts can indulge in a variety of tastings from 15 of Arizona’s top wineries, including Birds and Barrel Vineyards, Carlson Creek Vineyard and Coronado Vineyards, among others.

In addition to wine tastings, attendees can explore over 100 fine arts, artisan foods and enjoy non-stop entertainment throughout the weekend.

The festival aims to celebrate the beauty of art while offering exceptional wines, inviting art enthusiasts, wine lovers, and families to join in the festivities. Tickets to drink at the festival are priced at $35 per person presale or $45 at the gate on Saturday, while Sunday’s event costs $30 presale or $40 at the gate. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and ten tasting tickets.

