Person injured after falling 15 feet into well in Chandler

PHOENIX — A person was injured after falling 15 feet into a dry well in an empty field in Chandler on Monday morning, authorities said.

The person was alert as crews extracted them from the well near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road, the Chandler Fire Department said in an email around 10:45 a.m.

The person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Chandler Fire said.

No other information was available.

