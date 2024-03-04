Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New ABOR chair wants UArizona president to take pay cut amid budget scandal

Mar 4, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:04 pm

side by side of Robert Robbins and crowds of people....

The new chair for the Arizona Board of Regents said she wants to reduce the salary of the president of University of Arizona. (AP File and University of Arizona photos)

(AP File and University of Arizona photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Shortly after leadership changes were made to the state university’s public governing board, the newly elected chair official announced her intention to reduce the salary of the University of Arizona’s president.

Arizona Board of Regents Chair Elect Cecilia Mata’s announcement, supported by President Robert Robbins, follows a recent financial scandal, including a $177 million deficit.

The university said the deficit was primarily caused by increased spending to improve student experience and millions spent on “compensation to retain and attract world-class faculty and staff.”

“ABOR is committed to the University of Arizona recovering its financial health. Based on President Robert Robbins’ request, at its upcoming meeting, the board will schedule an action to reduce President Robbins’ base salary by 10% and eliminate his individual at-risk and multi-year performance compensation,” Mata said in a statement on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

“President Robbins supports these reductions and the message they send as UArizonans come together to resolve its financial challenges and emerge from this process a stronger and more resilient institution.”

What sparked the recent change in ABOR leadership?

The announcement — part of a plan to get the university out of a deficit without raising tuition — came less than a week after changes were made in board leadership.

Fred DuVal stepped down as chair of the board, allowing for Mata to take his place. DuVal will remain a member until his term is over in January 2026.

In his departure, DuVal said stakeholders need to pull back in the intensity regarding controversies at the university.

“It’s imperative that we move away from the heart of rhetoric and politics and refocus on addressing the genuine challenges facing our institution. By resigning as board chair, I want to do my part to create space for collaborative efforts toward real solutions,” DuVal said in a press release last week.

“I have full confidence in Chair Elect Mata’s capabilities to lead effectively in this role. Personally, this transition allows me to dedicate more time to serving the University of Arizona during my remaining two years on the board.”

DuVal’s resignation comes after he made a personal statement at a Feb. 22 ABOR meeting defending himself following accusations made by the university’s Faculty Senate Chair Leila Hudson and a board member slammed UArizona’s Faculty Senate.

The former chair called Hudson’s comments defamatory, adding that he had retained legal counsel and would pursue legal remedies on the matter.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs disagreed with the board’s handling of the issue, demanding a meeting with ABOR leadership and President Robbins to discuss what would happen next.

Who else left ABOR leadership?

Mata also said ABOR executive director John Arnold, who also serves as interim chief financial officer for the university, will take a leave of absence to focus on UArizona’s financial stability.

Subject to board approval, Chad Sampson, the vice president of academic affairs and institutional analysis at ABOR, will assume the role of interim executive director of the board.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A person fell down a well in Chandler on March 4, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Person injured after falling 15 feet into well in Chandler

A person was injured after falling 15 feet into a dry well in an empty field in Chandler on Monday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Blurry photo of an ambulance with lights on at night...

KTAR.com

Impairment believed to be a factor in fatal weekend collision in north Phoenix

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a collision involving two passenger vehicles and a parked city bus in north Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Pentagon Technologies in View 202...

Damon Allred

Pentagon Technologies to build $50 million semiconductor cleaning facility in Mesa

Construction is underway for a semiconductor equipment cleaning facility in southeast Mesa expected to open later this year.

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the 59th commemoration of the Bloody Sunday Selma bridge cro...

KTAR.com

VP Kamala Harris to visit Phoenix day after president’s State of the Union address

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Phoenix this week, one day after President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address.

6 hours ago

(OdySea Aquarium PR photo)...

KTAR.com

Mermaid Magic returns to OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale for spring break

OdySea Aquarium is bringing back Mermaid Magic for a limited time from March 13-18, it announced last week.

8 hours ago

The Salvation Army closed its Tempe location on University Drive and Myrtle Avenue while renovation...

David Veenstra

Salvation Army closes Tempe location during renovations of new facility

The Salvation Army closed its Tempe location on University Drive and Myrtle Avenue while renovations are underway at its new facility.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

New ABOR chair wants UArizona president to take pay cut amid budget scandal