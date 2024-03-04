PHOENIX – Impairment is believed to be a factor in a fatal collision involving two passenger vehicles and a parked city bus in north Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

One driver was killed and another was injured in the wreck Sunday evening near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. and found two injured men.

Leo Kelly, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

“Impairment is believed to be a factor in this collision. Any charging decisions will be made after the accident reconstruction process is complete,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

How did 2 vehicles collide with parked bus in Phoenix?

According to preliminary information from police, Kelly was turning from westbound Happy Valley Road to southbound 23rd Avenue and the other driver was heading east when the collision occurred.

Both vehicles then careened into a bus that was parked in a pullout.

“The bus was unoccupied at the time of the collision and properly stopped on Happy Valley Road,” Scherer said.

The investigation is ongoing.

