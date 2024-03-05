‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ coming to Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — Inviting all Barbies, Kens and Alans! Enthusiasts will get the chance to hear the Barbie movie’s music score performed live while watching on a big screen in Phoenix this summer.

“Barbie The Movie: In Concert” is scheduled to take place on July 30 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on 83rd Avenue, between McDowell and Thomas roads.

The first presale begins 10 a.m. Tuesday for Citi cardmembers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Here are details of the Barbie movie-concert experience

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Barbie-inspired outfit for the event.

Guest will be able to watch the full-length film, while listening to the score performed by Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an all-women and mostly women-of-color orchestra, conducted by Tony Award-winning producer Macy Schmidt.

Schmidt, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, recently became the first woman of color to orchestrate in Broadway.

“We can’t wait for fans of all ages to join us in his immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of ‘Barbie’ to life like never before,” Chief Franchise Office at Mattel Josh Silverman said in a press release.

“The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure.”

The United States amphitheater tour will kick off July 2 in Tampa, Florida, and end on Aug. 18 in Wantagh, New York.

“Barbie” was released worldwide in July 2023 and became Warner Bros’ highest grossing film in its history.

