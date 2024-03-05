Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ coming to Phoenix this summer

Mar 5, 2024, 4:05 AM

Broadway Sinfonietta...

Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an all-black and mostly women-of-color orchestra, performs on stage. (Photo by Rebecca Michelson)

(Photo by Rebecca Michelson)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Inviting all Barbies, Kens and Alans! Enthusiasts will get the chance to hear the Barbie movie’s music score performed live while watching on a big screen in Phoenix this summer.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert” is scheduled to take place on July 30 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on 83rd Avenue, between McDowell and Thomas roads.

The first presale begins 10 a.m. Tuesday for Citi cardmembers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Here are details of the Barbie movie-concert experience

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Barbie-inspired outfit for the event.

Guest will be able to watch the full-length film, while listening to the score performed by Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an all-women and mostly women-of-color orchestra, conducted by Tony Award-winning producer Macy Schmidt.

Schmidt, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, recently became the first woman of color to orchestrate in Broadway.

RELATED STORIES

“We can’t wait for fans of all ages to join us in his immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of ‘Barbie’ to life like never before,” Chief Franchise Office at Mattel Josh Silverman said in a press release.

“The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure.”

The United States amphitheater tour will kick off July 2 in Tampa, Florida, and end on Aug. 18 in Wantagh, New York.

“Barbie” was released worldwide in July 2023 and became Warner Bros’ highest grossing film in its history.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Governor's Office photo/via YouTube)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill on border crossing, says it’s a political ploy

Gov. Katie Hobbs' vetoed Senate Bill 1231, a GOP-backed border crossing bill, according to a Monday announcement.

7 hours ago

Image shows xeriscape in front of Arizona home....

KTAR.com

City of Chandler begins 3-year process of converting grass to xeriscape

The Chandler City Council recently greenlit a three-year initiative to convert patches of grass to xeriscape, a landscape approach designed to conserve water.

8 hours ago

Split panel image showing the members of Slightly Stupid across the top and Dirty Heads across the ...

Kevin Stone

Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid to wrap up Slightly Dirty Summer Tour in Phoenix

Alt-reggae comrades Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid are teaming up in 2024 on the appropriately titled Slightly Dirty Summer Tour, which wraps up in Phoenix.

12 hours ago

This month's KTAR’s community spotlight shines on Helios Education Foundation and its mission to ...

KTAR.com

Helios Education Foundation aims to accelerate progress in early literacy across Arizona

This month's KTAR’s community spotlight shines on Helios Education Foundation and its mission to accelerate progress in early literacy across Arizona.

13 hours ago

Saul Ballardo was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he shot at officers in the West Valley. (Ma...

KTAR.com

West Valley man sentenced to 26 years in prison for targeted shootings at law enforcement

A West Valley man was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he shot at multiple members of law enforcement, authorities announced Monday.

14 hours ago

side by side of Robert Robbins and crowds of people....

SuElen Rivera

UArizona President Robert Robbins to take pay cut amid budget crisis

After leadership changes, the newly elected chair of the state university's governing board plans to cut the salary of UArizona's president.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ coming to Phoenix this summer