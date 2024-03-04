Collision leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A vehicular collision killed one adult man and seriously injured another in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to investigate the collision.

The adult male driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene while the other driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police shut down the area in all directions while detectives worked to decipher the cause of the collision.

