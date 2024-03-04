Close
South Phoenix collision leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized

Mar 3, 2024

PHOENIX — Phoenix detectives are investigating a collision Sunday morning that left one passenger dead and two other people hospitalized.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a collision near Seventh Avenue and Baseline Road with multiple adults injured.

One driver and his passenger were transported to the hospital in stable condition, but another passenger of the same vehicle, 27-year-old Samantha Starling, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on the scene but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Preliminary evidence suggests one vehicle was traveling west on Baseline Road before it was struck by the other while making a left turn onto a private road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

