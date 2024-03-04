PHOENIX — Construction is underway for a semiconductor equipment cleaning facility in southeast Mesa expected to open later this year.

The 65,000-square-foot project, owned by Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc., will be located in View 202, near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The $50 million facility is expected to be the company’s largest precision cleaning facility and bring 300 new jobs to the area over the next several years.

“We are thrilled to partner with the city of Mesa in building a cutting-edge facility to support the growth of semiconductor fabs in Arizona,” Pentagon CEO Dave Christeson said in a press release.

“Our facility will have the capability to provide precision cleaning to industry leaders on the most advanced semiconductor tools in the industry.”

Mesa Mayor John Giles said the city has a role to take part in with high-tech manufacturing and the semiconductor supply chain.

“This is a substantial capital investment in our community that signifies the creation of hundreds of new jobs and further solidifies Mesa’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth,” Giles said.

Pentagon has facilities in Arizona, California, Israel, Ireland, New York, Oregon, Texas and Japan.

