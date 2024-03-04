Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 1-3

Mar 3, 2024, 8:00 PM

(KTAR file photos)...

(KTAR file photos)

(KTAR file photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From bad driving and airport expansions to crimes and sliders, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from this weekend.

Phoenix FBI asking for help finding fugitive wanted in Georgia

Officials issued a federal arrest warrant for 43-year-old David Young in December 2022, the FBI said.

The FBI believes Young was part of a massive drug trafficking conspiracy tied to a street gang known as the Ghost Face Gangsters.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Arizona described the gang as a white supremacist group.

A total of 76 people are suspected of taking part in the drug trafficking conspiracy, which the FBI described as the largest indictment in the history of the southern district of Georgia.

Young is the “final fugitive” connected to this drug trafficking ring, according to the FBI.

Phoenix police arrest man accused of fatally shooting victim found in West Valley alley

A man accused of fatally shooting a victim last week in northwest Phoenix was arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

Andrew Ormsby, 22, was arrested in Glendale near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department announced on Thursday.

Ormsby is accused of killing Roy Orozco, 24, whose body was found in an alleyway near 27th Drive and Campbell Avenue on Feb. 22.

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders looks to open 22 locations across the Phoenix metro

Smalls Sliders, an Atlanta-based cheeseburger chain backed by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and private equity firm 10 Point Capital, has signed its largest franchise agreement to date to bring more than 20 locations to the Phoenix metro.

The move extends the footprint for Smalls, which currently only has sites open in Louisiana and Mississippi, into the western U.S. The company has several other development agreements in place throughout the South.

Report lists Phoenix, Tucson among U.S. cities with worst drivers

Two Arizona cities have landed in the top 10 of a ranking of cities with the worst drivers in the nation.

Phoenix ranked eighth in the report, released by Forbes Advisor. Tucson placed fourth.

According to Forbes Advisor, its team performed a thorough analysis of five metrics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to create its report and compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics.

Major aerospace developments near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport move forward

The skyline around Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has some changes in store. New milestones for grand openings and groundbreakings in the coming months will further contribute to that.

Officials with Mesa Gateway Airport expect Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and Virgin Galactic to open new facilities on airport land by the summer. Both expansions are expected to bring in high-wage jobs to Mesa.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court has h...

Associated Press

Supreme Court decision on Trump’s election status could come Monday morning

A SCOTUS decision could come Monday in the case about whether Trump can be kicked off the ballot over his efforts to undo his 2020 defeat.

49 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley poses for a selfie after speakin...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley wins D.C. Republican primary, her first 2024 victory

Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

1 hour ago

FILE - A voting sign is seen near a voting center at Croft Baptist Church, Feb. 24, 2024, in Sparta...

Associated Press

A chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they wouldn’t vote for Trump as the GOP nominee

About 1 in 10 early contest voters who said they supported Trump in the 2020 general election said they wouldn’t be doing so this year.

4 hours ago

An Apache group that has fought to protect land it considers sacred from a copper mining project in...

Associated Press

A US appeals court ruling could allow mine development in central Arizona on land sacred to Apaches

An Apache group that has fought to protect land from a copper mining project in central Arizona suffered a significant blow.

6 hours ago

A Phoenix Police SUV with lights on at a crime scene at night...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest 2 suspects linked to home burglary

Phoenix law enforcement arrested two suspects after a break-in on Saturday evening near 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.

9 hours ago

File photo of crime scene tape in Phoenix...

David Veenstra

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run collision in north Phoenix

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a female pedestrian in north Phoenix on Saturday.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 1-3