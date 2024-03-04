PHOENIX — From bad driving and airport expansions to crimes and sliders, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from this weekend.

Officials issued a federal arrest warrant for 43-year-old David Young in December 2022, the FBI said.

The FBI believes Young was part of a massive drug trafficking conspiracy tied to a street gang known as the Ghost Face Gangsters.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Arizona described the gang as a white supremacist group.

A total of 76 people are suspected of taking part in the drug trafficking conspiracy, which the FBI described as the largest indictment in the history of the southern district of Georgia.

Young is the “final fugitive” connected to this drug trafficking ring, according to the FBI.

A man accused of fatally shooting a victim last week in northwest Phoenix was arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

Andrew Ormsby, 22, was arrested in Glendale near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department announced on Thursday.

Ormsby is accused of killing Roy Orozco, 24, whose body was found in an alleyway near 27th Drive and Campbell Avenue on Feb. 22.

Smalls Sliders, an Atlanta-based cheeseburger chain backed by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and private equity firm 10 Point Capital, has signed its largest franchise agreement to date to bring more than 20 locations to the Phoenix metro.

The move extends the footprint for Smalls, which currently only has sites open in Louisiana and Mississippi, into the western U.S. The company has several other development agreements in place throughout the South.

Two Arizona cities have landed in the top 10 of a ranking of cities with the worst drivers in the nation.

Phoenix ranked eighth in the report, released by Forbes Advisor. Tucson placed fourth.

According to Forbes Advisor, its team performed a thorough analysis of five metrics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to create its report and compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics.

The skyline around Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has some changes in store. New milestones for grand openings and groundbreakings in the coming months will further contribute to that.

Officials with Mesa Gateway Airport expect Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and Virgin Galactic to open new facilities on airport land by the summer. Both expansions are expected to bring in high-wage jobs to Mesa.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.