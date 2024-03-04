PHOENIX — OdySea Aquarium is bringing back Mermaid Magic for a limited time from March 13-18, it announced.

Among the all-ages Mermaid Magic attractions is the Deep Ocean Gallery where guests can marvel at mermaids swimming alongside sharks, rays and other marine life.

At SeaTREK’s Stingray Bay, mermaids park themselves for conversation and interaction with guests. Then at Mermaid Magic Cove, one mermaid will be seated on a throne, perfect for meet-and-greets and photo ops.

“Year after year, Mermaid Magic never fails to captivate our guests,” OdySea Aquarium President Greg Charbeneau said. “So many visitors look forward to the mermaids’ annual appearance and are incredibly taken by their charming interactions on land and underwater.”

Mermaid Magic events are included in aquarium admission and professional photos with the mermaids can be purchased.

The aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the door or online.

