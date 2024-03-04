Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mermaid Magic returns to OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale for spring break

Mar 4, 2024, 4:35 AM

(OdySea Aquarium PR photo)...

(OdySea Aquarium PR photo)

(OdySea Aquarium PR photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — OdySea Aquarium is bringing back Mermaid Magic for a limited time from March 13-18, it announced.

Among the all-ages Mermaid Magic attractions is the Deep Ocean Gallery where guests can marvel at mermaids swimming alongside sharks, rays and other marine life.

At SeaTREK’s Stingray Bay, mermaids park themselves for conversation and interaction with guests. Then at Mermaid Magic Cove, one mermaid will be seated on a throne, perfect for meet-and-greets and photo ops.

RELATED STORIES

“Year after year, Mermaid Magic never fails to captivate our guests,” OdySea Aquarium President Greg Charbeneau said. “So many visitors look forward to the mermaids’ annual appearance and are incredibly taken by their charming interactions on land and underwater.”

Mermaid Magic events are included in aquarium admission and professional photos with the mermaids can be purchased.

The aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and tickets are available at the door or online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Salvation Army closed its Tempe location on University Drive and Myrtle Avenue while renovation...

David Veenstra

Salvation Army closes Tempe location during renovations of new facility

The Salvation Army closed its Tempe location on University Drive and Myrtle Avenue while renovations are underway at its new facility.

11 minutes ago

A sports fan checks odds at FanDuel Sportsbook in downtown Phoenix. (Cronkite News Photo)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Sports betting saw gains in Arizona in 2023, but not all sportsbooks shared in the surge

The sports betting market continued to grow in Arizona in 2023 with more than $6.57 billion wagered on sporting events in the state last year.

21 minutes ago

File photo of Phoenix Police cruiser with lights on at night...

KTAR.com

Collision leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured in north Phoenix

Police is investigating a collision that killed one adult man and seriously injured another in north Phoenix.

8 hours ago

File photo showing the side of a Phoenix police department SUV stopped in front of a wall on the si...

KTAR.com

South Phoenix collision leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized

Phoenix detectives are investigating a collision Sunday morning that left one passenger dead, two other people hospitalized.

9 hours ago

(KTAR file photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 1-3

From bad driving and airport expansions to crimes and sliders, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix from this weekend.

9 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court has h...

Associated Press

Supreme Court decision on Trump’s election status could come Monday morning

A SCOTUS decision could come Monday in the case about whether Trump can be kicked off the ballot over his efforts to undo his 2020 defeat.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Mermaid Magic returns to OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale for spring break