Phoenix police arrest 2 suspects linked to home burglary

PHOENIX — Phoenix law enforcement arrested two suspects after a break-in on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a home burglary call near 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two suspects fleeing the scene on foot. The suspects were later captured and arrested.

Gerald Belt, 57, and Tylor Trombley, 29, were booked on multiple charges, including burglary and being a prohibited firearm possessor.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

