ARIZONA NEWS

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Desert View Village, near Cave Creek

Mar 3, 2024, 8:14 AM

A man died after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Desert View Village. (MCSO Photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — A man died after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Desert View Village, near Cave Creek, according to authorities.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 4:40 a.m. to the crash near 64th Street and Dixileta Drive. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and found the rider involved in the crash dead. The motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.

The area will remain closed for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area while detectives are investigating what led up to the crash.

