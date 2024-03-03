PHOENIX — A man died after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Desert View Village, near Cave Creek, according to authorities.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 4:40 a.m. to the crash near 64th Street and Dixileta Drive. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and found the rider involved in the crash dead. The motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.

The area will remain closed for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area while detectives are investigating what led up to the crash.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.