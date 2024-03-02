Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Kacey Musgraves to play Glendale concert in September

Mar 2, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

Kacey Musgraves, center, performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves is scheduled to perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Sept. 27 as part of her 2024 “Deeper Well World Tour.”

Musgraves’ “Deeper Well” album, her sixth, will be released on March 15 through MCA Nashville and Interscope Records.

Her new tour is slated to begin on April 28 in Dublin, Ireland. It will visit 38 cities in Europe and United States before ending on Dec. 7 in Nashville, Tenn.

Tickets for her concert in Glendale will go on sale to the general public online on March 8. It will be her first Valley appearance since Feb. 13, 2019, when she performed at The Van Buren in Phoenix, according to setlist.fm.

Father John Misty and Nickel Creek are scheduled to open for Musgraves at the Glendale show.

Musgraves has performed at musical festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, Farm Aid and Lollapalooza.

Those who can’t wait until September to see the 35-year-old country music star perform can watch her on “Saturday Night Live” on March 2.

After that, she’ll perform on “The Tonight Show” on March 14 and NBC’s “Today” show on March 15.

