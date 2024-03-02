Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Train derailment leaves cars on riverbank or in water; no injuries, hazardous materials reported

Mar 2, 2024, 8:25 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a train derailment in eastern Pennsylvania has left some railroad cars along a riverbank Saturday morning and at least one partially in the river itself.

Dispatchers in Northampton County said the derailment was reported at 7:14 a.m. in Lower Saucon Township. Authorities said it was unclear how many cars were involved but no injuries or hazardous materials were reported.

In a message posted on social media, Northampton County’s executive, Lamont McClure, also said preliminary information indicated there were “no evacuations, no injuries and no leaks” but that could change and “the best thing we can do to assist first responders is to STAY AWAY.”

The Nancy Run Fire Company posted pictures showing a number of railroad cars scattered along the riverbank and at least one partially in the water.

Gary Weiland, who lives across the river in Bethlehem Township, told The (Allentown) Morning Call he initially heard what sounded like a crash, then a period of quiet followed by the sound of another crash.

“As the second one was happening, I went upstairs and looked out the window and saw a splash. I said to my wife, ‘I think a train derailed.’” Weiland said.

There was no immediate word on the derailment’s cause.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement that its crews and contractors were at the scene “and assessing with first responders.” The company also praised “the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies.”

