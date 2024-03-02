Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman with dementia
Mar 2, 2024, 8:00 AM
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.
Lynn Crandall, 80, was last seen driving in the Cottonwood area on Friday afternoon in a white 1997 Buick LeSabre with Arizona license plate number BPS7357.
She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.