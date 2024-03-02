Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman with dementia

Mar 2, 2024, 8:00 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Lynn Crandall, 80, was last seen driving in the Cottonwood area on Friday afternoon in a white 1997 Buick LeSabre with Arizona license plate number BPS7357.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

