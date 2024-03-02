Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 police officers injured in crash with suspected impaired driver in Phoenix

Mar 2, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

PHOENIX — Two police officers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Saturday.

The collision occurred near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road just after 1:10 a.m., according to a press release.

Both officers, who were riding in a marked patrol car, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and then released.

The driver of the other vehicle, whom police did not immediately identify, also was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said she has been processed for DUI and that charges are pending the results of a toxicology report.

