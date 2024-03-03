PHOENIX — The Big Bounce America is bringing its family of inflatable attractions to Phoenix this weekend, headlined by an “inflatable goliath” spanning over 24,000-square feet.

The attractions, including The World’s Largest Bounce House, will take over Phoenix Events Complex at 2209 North 99th Avenue from Friday to Sunday.

The premier attraction got even bigger and bouncier for 2024 and stands as tall as 32 feet. It features giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and more. Plus, it features a DJ at the center on a custom-built stage.

Other attractions include the new OctoBlast, described as “part bouncer, part foam party,” where fun can be had surrounded by a deep-sea theme.

The rest of the billing includes Sport Slam, airSPACE and The Giant, the ladder of which is designed with “aspiring ninja warriors” in mind.

“The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced,” tour manager Noa Visnich said in a press release.

Tickets, which are available now, start at $22 for the toddler option and $45 for the adult option. Advanced tickets are encouraged as spots are expected to sell out.

