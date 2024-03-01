PHOENIX — A suspect who accidentally shot and killed a fellow IRS agent at a federal gun range in Phoenix was indicted on a manslaughter charge, authorities announced Friday.

Larry Edward Brown Jr., 42, of Peoria, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter of an officer of the United States in the death of 47-year-old Pat Bauer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Phoenix Police officers were called to the Federal Bureau of Prisons gun range near Interstate 17 and Daisy Mountain Drive on Aug. 17, 2023, following a report of a shooting during a standard pistol qualifications and classroom training.

When they arrived, they found Bauer with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Brown is accused of handling a firearm without caution while in a building called the “tower,” a small, one-room structure where firearms instructors can observe trainings. Bauer was the only other person in the room when the shooting occurred.

Brown was a trained use of force instructor and spent 12 years as a special agent with the IRS’ criminal investigation unit. Bauer had 15 years of experience with the unit.

Brown had his initial court appearance Friday and his trial will begin April 2.

He could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

