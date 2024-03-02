Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund Yavapai County mine cleanup project

Mar 2, 2024, 7:15 AM

(DHAZ.gov photo)...

(DHAZ.gov photo)

(DHAZ.gov photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Iron King Mine — Humboldt Smelter Superfund site is set to receive $15 million in federal funding to support cleanup efforts in the Yavapai County mining town, government officials announced Friday.

This batch of funding promises to “clean up the Iron King Mine — Humboldt Smelter Superfund site, permanently consolidate the contaminated mining and smelting waste and ensure the health and safety of nearby residential areas in Yavapai County,” according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Superfund sites are manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills and mining sites that have been contaminated due to hazardous waste being dumped or otherwise mismanaged.

For much of the 20th century, the site in small town Dewey-Humboldt mined zinc, silver, lead and gold ores, leading to contaminated soils, sediments and surface damages. The Environmental Protection Agency designated it a Superfund site in 2008.

RELATED STORIES

The hope is that the $15 million in federally funded dollars will remove arsenic from the community’s soil as well as establish two waste repositories out of the mine and smelter waste. The repositories would prevent waste from moving further into drainages or the river.

What is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law?

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was co-authored by Sinema and shaped by U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has secured $3.5 billion for Superfund sites and has delivered nearly $40 million for Arizona projects.

Some of the benefits Arizona has already seen from the legislation includes capping orphaned oil and gas wells, reclaiming abandoned mine lands and cleaning up brownfield sites.

Sinema led Senate negotiations with U.S. Sen. Rob Portman in discussions that included Kelly. It passed the Senate 69-30 and the House 228-206 before President Joe Biden signed it into law in November 2021.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Group photo of band players for Cigarettes After Sex...

SuElen Rivera

Cigarettes After Sex to stop in Valley this fall during world tour

American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex announced a stop in the Valley this fall during their upcoming world tour.

2 hours ago

Smalls Sliders signed a deal with an operating partner to open 22 locations in the Phoenix area. (S...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Drew Brees-backed Smalls Sliders looks to open 22 locations across the Phoenix metro

Smalls Sliders has signed its largest franchise agreement to date to bring more than 20 locations to the Phoenix metro.

3 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

City of Goodyear unveils state-of-the-art Fire Station 188

The city of Goodyear held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday for the addition of its latest fire station.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Tucson Police Department)...

Associated Press

Man already serving life sentence convicted of killing Tucson girl who vanished from parents’ home

A man already serving a life sentence was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of another Tucson girl years earlier.

15 hours ago

A suspect who accidentally shot and killed a fellow IRS agent at a federal gun range in Phoenix was...

Danny Shapiro

Suspect indicted on manslaughter charge in death of fellow IRS agent in Phoenix

A suspect who accidentally shot and killed a fellow IRS agent at a federal gun range in Phoenix was indicted on a manslaughter charge, authorities announced Friday.

16 hours ago

Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that r...

Associated Press

Arizona Senate passes plan to manage rural groundwater, but final success is uncertain

A plan to manage rural groundwater passed the Arizona Senate amid concerns about the availability of sufficient water for future generations.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund Yavapai County mine cleanup project