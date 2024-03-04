The sports betting market continued to grow in Arizona in 2023 with more than $6.57 billion wagered on sporting events in the state last year, making it the biggest year for the industry to date in the Grand Canyon State.

This week, the Arizona Department of Gaming released its monthly wagering data for December and an analysis of the full-year data by the Business Journal found that the total amount wagered in Arizona in calendar year 2023 was up 8.9% from 2022.

The amount sportsbooks collectively kept in 2023 after paying out winning bets in Arizona was $545.4 million.

For all of 2023, the Arizona state government collected $34.8 million in taxes from sportsbook operations, which was a 20% increase compared to the $28.9 million collected in 2022. Since legalized sports betting went live on Sept. 9, 2021, the state has collected some $69.7 million in fees from sportsbooks.

