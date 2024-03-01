Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Driver of vehicle leaving scene of shooting dies after fiery collision in Phoenix

Mar 1, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:47 pm

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser at a crime scene behind yellow tape...

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal collision and related shooting that occurred Feb. 29, 2024. (X File Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

(X File Photo/@PhoenixPolice)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The driver of a car speeding away from the scene of a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood died after a fiery collision Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It’s not yet clear how 19-year-old David Juarez was involved in the shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said Friday. His cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded to a call about a car on fire after a multivehicle collision near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street, north of Van Buren Street, around 12:50 p.m.

Fire department personnel responded and extinguished the flames. The burning vehicle had two occupants, including Juarez, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Security camera video from the area showed the car slamming into multiple vehicles parked on the side of the road.

Vehicle in fiery collision connected to nearby shooting, police say

The vehicle was at the scene of a shooting at a home near Fillmore Street and 61st Avenue moments before it crashed and burst into flames, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Evidence of a shooting was found at the home, but no other victims or suspects were located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

