Former Arizona Sen. Tony Navarette convicted of sexual conduct with a minor

Mar 1, 2024, 10:43 AM

Former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarette was convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor ...

Former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarette was convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor on Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ABC15 ARIZONA


Former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarette has been convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

Navarette was arrested in August of 2021 after two minor victims reported to police that he touched them inappropriately.

The former senator was originally charged with three crimes, however, he was found not guilty on a second count of sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

Navarrete served as a Democrat in Arizona’s 30th District, which covers parts of west Phoenix and Glendale.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

