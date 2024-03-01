Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Authorities search for father and 2 young children in New Hampshire after mother found dead

Mar 1, 2024, 8:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a father and his two young children after the children’s mother was found dead in a New Hampshire apartment.

Authorities issed an Amber Alert just after 4 a.m. for the abduction of 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren from the city of Berlin.

Authorities said the father, Dusten Mark Duren, was possibly armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached. He was driving a white 2017 Subaru Impreza, which was last seen in the capital, Concord.

Duren, 37, was described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said police responded at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the Main St. apartment, where they found the body of 31-year-old Caitlyn Naffziger.

Formella said in a release that an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday afternoon and the death is suspicious. He said the children were last seen in Berlin with their father at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

