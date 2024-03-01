Parts of US 60, I-10 restricted in Valley this weekend for ongoing improvement projects

PHOENIX — Improvement projects in Mesa and along the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve in Tempe and Phoenix will continue this weekend, creating several freeway restrictions.

Westbound US 60 from Crismon Road to Loop 202 in east Mesa will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The southbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound US 60 will be off-limits while the highway is closed, as will the westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ironwood Drive, Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road.

The closure is due to an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project on US 60 through the East Valley.

For a detour, motorists can exit westbound US 60 before Crismon Road and take Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to bypass the closure.

How will Broadway Curve project impact traffic this weekend?

Meanwhile, traffic on westbound Interstate 10 will be reduced to two lanes from Broadway Road in Tempe to 40th Street in Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for lane striping and barrier work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 and the on-ramp from Baseline Road to westbound I-10 will be closed at the same time.

The $775 million project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

Roadwork restricts two other I-10 interchanges

Two other I-10 interchanges will be closed for paving work this weekend.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Drivers are advised to use the Elliot Road exit as a detour.

Further west, the I-10 on-ramps and off-ramps in both directions at 40th Street, near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. In addition, 40th Street will be closed over I-10 between Broadway Road and Raymond Street.

