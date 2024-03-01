PHOENIX — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a suspect accused of killing an 8-year-old girl during a Phoenix road rage incident in 2022.

Sidney Garrand, 49, is wanted for failure to appear on charges of second-degree murder, endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What is Garrand accused of in the 2022 Phoenix road rage incident?

Police say Garrand was the aggressor in an Oct. 27, 2022, incident near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway.

Garrand allegedly got out of his Jeep and started a fight with a man in another car when they were both stopped at a light.

The man stabbed Garrand before attempting to drive away, police said. Garrand allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at the car, striking the girl who was in the back seat.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Garrand was booked into jail upon his release from the hospital four days after the road rage incident, with his bond initially set at $500,000, and was indicted by a grand jury in November 2022. He made bail and was released with conditions after the bond amount was reduced to $150,000 in December, according to court records.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

