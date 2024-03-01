Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police seek aid in finding Phoenix road rage suspect accused of killing 8-year-old girl

Mar 1, 2024, 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

Caution tape at a crime screen and mugshot of a murder suspect...

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating 49-year-old Sidney Garrand, who is accused of killing an 8-year-old girl during a Phoenix road rage incident in October 2022. (Phoenix Police Department photos)

(Phoenix Police Department photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a suspect accused of killing an 8-year-old girl during a Phoenix road rage incident in 2022.

Sidney Garrand, 49, is wanted for failure to appear on charges of second-degree murder, endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What is Garrand accused of in the 2022 Phoenix road rage incident?

Police say Garrand was the aggressor in an Oct. 27, 2022, incident near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway.

Garrand allegedly got out of his Jeep and started a fight with a man in another car when they were both stopped at a light.

RELATED STORIES

The man stabbed Garrand before attempting to drive away, police said. Garrand allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at the car, striking the girl who was in the back seat.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Garrand was booked into jail upon his release from the hospital four days after the road rage incident, with his bond initially set at $500,000, and was indicted by a grand jury in November 2022. He made bail and was released with conditions after the bond amount was reduced to $150,000 in December, according to court records.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image of a Spin e-scooter on the left and the boundary map for Phoenix's Shared Micromobility...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix pilot program allows e-scooter, e-bike and bicycle rentals 24 hours a day

Phoenix is expanding its Shared Micromobility Program on a trial basis, allowing e-bike, e-scooter and bicycle riders to rent and roll all night.

28 minutes ago

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser at a crime scene behind yellow tape...

KTAR.com

Driver of vehicle leaving scene of shooting dies after fiery collision in Phoenix

The driver of a car speeding away from the scene of a shooting in west Phoenix died after a fiery collision Thursday afternoon.

55 minutes ago

Former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarette was convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor ...

ABC15 Arizona

Former Arizona Sen. Tony Navarette convicted of sexual conduct with a minor

Former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarette has been convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

3 hours ago

Machinery used to smooth out fresh pavement on an Arizona highway...

KTAR.com

Parts of US 60, I-10 restricted in Valley this weekend for ongoing improvement projects

Improvement projects in east Mesa and along the I-10 Broadway Curve will create several freeway restrictions this weekend.

6 hours ago

A "vote here" sign sits outside a Phoenix polling place in 2022....

Associated Press

Judge rules Arizona’s new voting laws requiring proof of citizenship aren’t discriminatory

An Arizona district judge has ruled state legislators didn't discriminate when passing new voting laws that require proof of citizenship.

7 hours ago

How Arizona voters can cut through the political noise this election season...

Serena O'Sullivan

How Arizona voters can cut through the political noise this election season

Political noise is ramping up ahead of Arizona's presidential preference election on March 19. Here are a few ways voters can thrive in 2024.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Police seek aid in finding Phoenix road rage suspect accused of killing 8-year-old girl