Girl walking to school in New York finds severed arm, police later find another arm and leg

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — A girl walking to school Thursday morning on Long Island found a severed arm on the side of the road. Police searching the area then discovered another arm and a disembodied leg nearby, authorities in New York said.

Suffolk County Police said the girl spotted the severed left arm along a road near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon and called her father, who then dialed 911.

A police dog eventually found a right arm close to where the other arm was located before going to the other side of the park and uncovering a severed leg sticking out of a pile of leaves.

The two arms appear to have belonged to a male, police said.

