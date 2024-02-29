Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding

Feb 29, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House was locked down for an undisclosed security threat late Thursday afternoon.

Reporters with officers on the ground floor of the building were told to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. by an aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. About 30 minutes later, police escorted reporters out of the building.

An Associated Press reporter saw an officer hurrying up a staircase with his gun drawn. State employees were also evacuating the building.

Annapolis Police Department spokesperson Bernie Bennett said someone made an anonymous threat to the State House via phone sometime Thursday. He said the agency was called to assist the Maryland Capitol Police in responding to the potential threat.

As of around 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities hadn’t found any signs of suspicious activity. Bennett said they also hadn’t received any reports of violence at the State House and that no one has taken credit for the threat.

“You have to react to every threat as though it’s credible and serious,” he said.

People inside the building were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement agents searched the building and grounds, including with police dogs.

United States News

President Joe Biden, second from the right, looks over the southern border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024...

Associated Press

Miles apart, Biden and Trump tour U.S.-Mexico border highlighting immigration as an election issue

Three hundred miles apart, President Joe Biden and likely Republican challenger Donald Trump walked along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas Thursday.

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indiana Legislature approves bill adding additional verification steps to voter registration

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers passed legislation Thursday that expands the power of the state to verify voters’ addresses and adds an additional residency requirement for first-time voters. The bill’s Republican sponsor state Sen. Mike Gaskill called it a “commonsense bill” that adds protections against fraud, but voting advocates have blasted the changes as new […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri Republicans try to remove man with ties to KKK from party ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party on Thursday denounced a GOP candidate for governor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan, saying party officials will go to court if necessary to remove him from the ticket. Southwestern Missouri man Darrell Leon McClanahan, who has described himself as “pro-white,” was among nearly 280 […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennesse House advances a bill to allow tourism records to remain secret for 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant House on Thursday advanced legislation that would allow the state’s tourism public records to remain secret and hidden from the public eye. The bill, proposed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, would allow the head of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to exempt any public records for 10 years […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira expected to plead guilty in federal case

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, is expected to plead guilty in his federal case, according to court papers filed Thursday. Prosecutors asked the judge to schedule a change of plea hearing for Monday, but no other details […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

Associated Press

What makes Super Tuesday so important? It’s all about the delegates. Here’s a look at the numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries will be awarded on Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one U.S. territory hold presidential nominating contests. On the Republican side, 854 of 2,429 will be at stake on Super Tuesday, which is traditionally the biggest […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding