Phoenix cookie company gets new opportunities from NFL business partnership

Mar 1, 2024, 4:05 AM

The Scookie Bar, local skillet cookie company, is partners with NFL...

Veanney and Laura Browder started their dessert company back in 2016. (The Scookie Bar photos/via Instagram)

(The Scookie Bar photos/via Instagram)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Scookie Bar, a cookie skillet company based in Phoenix, will continue its partnership with the NFL through the Business Connect program ahead of the Final Four this spring.

The small business first connected with the NFL during last year’s Super Bowl, according to co-owner Veanney Browder.

“It brought so many helpful tools and networking and contracts for us,” Browder told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “It’s just such an amazing network connection that they offer for small businesses here in Arizona that want to get connected to all the events that happen here.”

She and her wife, Laura, started their business back in 2016, but they opened a storefront in downtown Phoenix at the Churchill in December 2023. The expansion has been a dream come true, Browder said.

What is the Scookie Bar and what does it sell?

The duo trademarked the word “scookie,” which is a combination of the words “cookie” and “skillet.”

At most restaurants, a cookie skillet is served as a baked chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

However, at the Scookie Bar, diners can choose between four cookie types and five ice cream flavors. They can also customize their dessert with toppings and drizzles.

When they were first dating, Browder and her wife would always go on dates just to get skillet cookies.

However, they got tired of trying the same flavors everywhere they went. They craved variety, but no restaurants offered a build-your-own skillet cookie experience.

“We’re like, ‘There’s nothing like this around here, especially in Arizona. So we decided to start it,” Browder said.

It was a natural progression for Browder, who was called “the cookie girl” in high school.

“I’ve always had the biggest sweet tooth,” she said. “I ended up being the cookie girl for the rest of my life. Yeah, I just love sweets.”

Their storefront is at 901 N. First Street, Suite #100 in downtown Phoenix.

The Scookie Bar is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays to Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

