UNITED STATES NEWS

FBI raids home owned by top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Feb 29, 2024, 1:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Associated Press (AP) — Federal agents raided a home owned by a top advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that federal agents carried out a raid at a Bronx address. Records show the property is owned by Winnie Greco, a longtime fundraiser for Adams who has served as a special advisor and director of Asian Affairs since he took office two years ago.

It was not immediately clear why the home was raided. It comes amid an ongoing federal probe related to political fundraising during Adams’ 2021 campaign.

Greco also became the subject of a probe by the city’s Department of Investigation following a report in The City, a local news site, that raised questions about her political fundraising and whether she used her position in the administration to obtain personal benefits, including free housework from a city employee.

Greco was placed on administrative leave Thursday, according to a City Hall spokesperson.

The federal investigation into campaign fundraising emerged in November after the FBI raided the home of Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for Adams. Four days later, agents quietly seized the mayor’s cellphones and an iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan.

The probe is believed to be focused, at least in part, on whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources, funneled through straw donors, according to a warrant reported on by The New York Times.

Adams has repeatedly deflected questions about the investigation while stressing that he has not officially been accused of wrongdoing.

“Our administration will always follow the law, and we always expect all our employees to adhere to the strictest ethical guidelines,” a spokesperson for the mayor said in a statement Thursday. “As we have repeatedly said, we don’t comment on matters that are under review, but will fully cooperate with any review underway.”

There was no immediate response to a voicemail seeking comment left at a phone number listed as Greco’s.

A spokesperson for the federal prosecutor in Manhattan declined to comment.

