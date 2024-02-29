2 officers shot and wounded in Independence, Missouri, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in Independence, Missouri.

Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said two officers were shot and taken to the hospital, and their conditions were not immediately known. One person was arrested, he said.

The Police Department said in a Facebook post that there were reports of shots fired near a residence.

Taylor said no details are immediately available about what led to the shooting. Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

