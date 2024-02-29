Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Some doorbell cameras sold on Amazon and other online sites have major security flaws, report says

Feb 29, 2024, 12:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Some doorbell cameras sold by Amazon and other online retailers have security flaws that could allow bad actors to view footage from the devices or control them completely, according to an investigation published Thursday by Consumer Reports.

Researchers from the product-review organization said they found major vulnerabilities in cameras manufactured by the Chinese company Eken Group Ltd., which produces video doorbells under the brand names EKEN and Tuck, among others.

The devices have been sold online by Walmart, Shein, Sears and Temu, which said it removed Eken-made doorbells from its platform after Consumer Reports reached out to the company.

Amazon, which has given the EKEN and Tuck doorbells its coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the doorbell cameras appeared to be available on its site on Thursday.

Walmart, Sears and Shein also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Researchers said the doorbell cameras made by Eken Group can be controlled by a company-operated app called Aiwit. They said bad actors can create an account on the app and gain access to a nearby doorbell camera by pairing it with another device. That gives them the ability to view footage — or access still images — and lock out the owner from the device, Consumer Reports said.

The group’s researchers also found that some of the doorbell cameras don’t have a registration code required by the Federal Communications Commission.

“Major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart need to do a better job of vetting sellers and products sold on their platforms, so consumers are not put at risk,” Justin Brookman, director of tech policy at Consumer Reports, said in a statement.

