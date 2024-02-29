Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico

Feb 29, 2024, 1:00 PM

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico on Jan. 23, ...

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico on Jan. 23, 2024. (US Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona Photo)

(US Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

Jose Rene Murrieta, 30, of Nogales, faces one count of smuggling goods from the United States, one count of felony receipt of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to smuggle firearms out of the United States to promote a felony, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Murrieta is accused of trying to smuggle the weapons through the DeConcini Port of Entry on Jan. 23. His vehicle was searched and authorities found rifles, pistols and magazines, according to the release.

Murrieta was interviewed and said he was smuggling the weapons for money, according to the release.

He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in the case.

