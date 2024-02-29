Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye police investigating possible assault, abduction caught on surveillance video

Feb 29, 2024, 11:00 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Police in the West Valley are investigating a possible assault and abduction related to an incident captured on surveillance video last week.

The footage is from around 10 p.m. Friday at the Circle K gas station on Watson Road just south of Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The Buckeye Police Department posted it on social media Thursday morning and asked the public for help identifying the people involved.

The video shows a man and woman exiting a gray SUV after it stops at a pump. The woman, who got out on the passenger side, starts running toward the store before getting grabbed by the driver and dragged back into the vehicle.

The man then gets back behind the wheel, and the SUV drives away.

The vehicle headed north on Watson Road, according to police.

Anybody with information about the incident was asked to call 623-349-6411 or use the Buckeye Police Department’s online tip line.

