ARIZONA NEWS

Cigarettes After Sex to stop in Valley this fall during world tour

Mar 2, 2024, 5:45 AM

Group photo of band players for Cigarettes After Sex...

Cigarettes After Sex will perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Oct. 8, 2024. (Cigarettes After Sex Photo)

(Cigarettes After Sex Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — American pop band Cigarettes After Sex announced a stop in the Valley this fall during their upcoming world tour.

The group will brings their “X’s” tour to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Oct. 8.

The first presale begins Tuesday for fans who register on the fan club website. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday

The tour stop announcement coincides with the release of “Tejano Blue,” a tribute single serving as a preview for the forthcoming “X’s” LP slated for release this summer.

While previous albums have taken inspiration from a culmination of relationships, X’s focuses on one four-year relationship.

“The record feels brutal. I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface,” Gonzalez said.

“I have to really write about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relieve it — in a good way. I don’t have that eternal sunshine-thing of wanting to forget.”

One of the band’s last albums released in 2017, “Cigarettes After Sex,” saw major success, recently making its way to No. 170 on Billboard 200.

The last time the band performed in the Valley was in August 2023, according to Setlist.fm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

...

