Silver Alert deactivated for 23-year-old Scottsdale man with developmental disability

Feb 28, 2024, 11:06 PM | Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 6:31 am

A Silver Alert was deactivated on Feb. 29, 2024, for a Scottsdale man with a developmental disability after he was found safe. (Arizona Department of Public Transportation Traffic Cam)

(Arizona Department of Public Transportation Traffic Cam)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was deactivated Thursday morning for a Scottsdale man with a developmental disability after he was found safe, authorities said.

The alert for 23-year-old Rolando Bahena Cruz was activated Wednesday after he was last seen leaving his group home around 1 p.m. near 86th Place and Earll Drive. Scottsdale.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at (480) 312-5000.

