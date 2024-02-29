PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was deactivated Thursday morning for a Scottsdale man with a developmental disability after he was found safe, authorities said.

The alert for 23-year-old Rolando Bahena Cruz was activated Wednesday after he was last seen leaving his group home around 1 p.m. near 86th Place and Earll Drive. Scottsdale.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at (480) 312-5000.

