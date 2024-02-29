Silver Alert deactivated for 23-year-old Scottsdale man with developmental disability
Feb 28, 2024, 11:06 PM | Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 6:31 am
(Arizona Department of Public Transportation Traffic Cam)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was deactivated Thursday morning for a Scottsdale man with a developmental disability after he was found safe, authorities said.
The alert for 23-year-old Rolando Bahena Cruz was activated Wednesday after he was last seen leaving his group home around 1 p.m. near 86th Place and Earll Drive. Scottsdale.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at (480) 312-5000.
