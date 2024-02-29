43-year-old man dead after driving vehicle into canal in Phoenix
Feb 28, 2024, 6:19 PM
(Google Maps Screenshot)
PHOENIX — A 43-year-old man died after driving his vehicle into the bottom of a dry canal in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Officers responded to a collision near 18th Avenue and Hatcher Road at about 4:45 p.m. and found the vehicle at the bottom of the canal.
Antonio Lopez-Cortes was located and suffering from serious injuries.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
No other information was available.
