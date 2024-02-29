Dust storm rolls through metro Phoenix during evening rush hour

PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers headed home during evening rush hour had to fight through a dust storm on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service put out a dust storm warning around 4 p.m. as a wall of dust formed south of the Valley.

Portions of the East Valley, including Gilbert and Chandler, started seeing lower visibility around that time.

Blowing dust and rain have also been spotted east of the Valley on I-10 near Wild Horse Pass Blvd. Do NOT drive into a dust storm; pull off the road and wait until it passes. https://t.co/QXVrlOwV97 pic.twitter.com/3eiSKmBr1d — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2024

Dust continued north to Phoenix, including across downtown, during rush hour.

NWS said some rain could follow the dust, which started to clear out around 5:30 p.m.

