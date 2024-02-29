Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dust storm rolls through metro Phoenix during evening rush hour

Feb 28, 2024, 5:38 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


A dust storm rolled through metro Phoenix on Feb. 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo) A dust storm rolled through metro Phoenix on Feb. 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo) A dust storm rolled through metro Phoenix on Feb. 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo) A dust storm rolled through metro Phoenix on Feb. 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers headed home during evening rush hour had to fight through a dust storm on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service put out a dust storm warning around 4 p.m. as a wall of dust formed south of the Valley.

Portions of the East Valley, including Gilbert and Chandler, started seeing lower visibility around that time.

Dust continued north to Phoenix, including across downtown, during rush hour.

NWS said some rain could follow the dust, which started to clear out around 5:30 p.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

77° | 53°
73° and mostly cloudy

Arizona News

A student was found with a gun at Youngker High School in Buckeye on Feb. 28, 2024. (Google Maps Sc...

KTAR.com

Student found with gun at West Valley high school

A student was found with a gun at a West Valley high school on Wednesday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

The front end blade of an Arizona Department of Transportation snowplow...

Kevin Stone

Here’s the scoop: ADOT reveals results of name-a-snowplow contest

After tallying more than 9,500 votes, the Arizona Department of Transportation revealed three winners for its second name-a-snowplow contest.

4 hours ago

A sign reading "for lease" is seen in the foreground with a house behind it...

Kevin Stone

Arizona AG accuses landlords of illegally conspiring to raise rents in Phoenix, Tucson areas

Arizona's attorney general filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing multiple companies of illegally conspiring to fix rent prices in Phoenix and Tucson.

5 hours ago

A Frontier Airlines plane can be seen on the ground, casting a shadow, in a file photo...

Kevin Stone

Frontier Airlines adding nonstop service between Phoenix and Montana city

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Phoenix and Montana this spring.

6 hours ago

Mesa man smiles for picture!...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for Mesa man with cognitive disability

A silver alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a man with a cognitive disability last seen in Mesa, authorities said.

8 hours ago

A man is seen walking into a Macy's store that has closing signs in the windows...

Kevin Stone

Valley business consultant says Macy’s plan to close 150 stores is long overdue

A Valley business consultant said she wasn’t surprised when Macy’s announced plans Tuesday to close 150 underperforming department stores over the next three years.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Dust storm rolls through metro Phoenix during evening rush hour