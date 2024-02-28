Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Helicopter’s thermal imaging camera helps deputies find child in Florida swamp

Feb 28, 2024, 11:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s aviation unit used thermal imaging to guide deputies to a missing 5-year-old who had gone missing in a swamp near Tampa.

The autistic girl wandered away from her home Monday evening and was quickly reported missing, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The thermal camera captured images of the little girl walking through ankle-deep water.

“Hey, I think I got her in the woods,” a deputy in the helicopter told deputies on the ground. “She might be able to hear her name if you call her. She might be about 80 feet in front of you.”

A body camera recording showed the moment the deputies made contact with the child.

A deputy called her name and held up his arms. The little girl also held her arms up and walked toward him. He quickly picked the child up.

“Let’s get you out of the water. I’ll get you to everyone,” he told her as they walked back through the woods.

“Their quick action saved the day, turning a potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion,” the sheriff said. “Their dedication shows what service and protection are all about here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

United States News

FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. Lewis...

Associated Press

Humorously morose comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ dies at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname “The Prince of Pain,” has died. He was 76. Lewis, who revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, died at his home in Los Angeles on […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Reputed mobster gets four years in prison for extorting NYC labor union

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mafia member was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for his role in a long-running scheme in which he and others extorted funds from a New York City labor union, federal prosecutors said. Vincent Ricciardo, a captain in Colombo crime family, was also ordered to pay […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York lawmakers approve new congressional map that gives Democrats a slight edge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Legislature on Wednesday approved a Democrat-drawn congressional map that gives the party a modest boost in a few battleground districts, helping their candidates in a heavily contested election year when House races in the state could determine control of Congress. Lawmakers in the Democrat-dominated statehouse approved the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Conservationist Aldo Leopold’s last remaining child dies at 97

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last remaining child of famed conservationist and author Aldo Leopold has died at age 97. Estella Leopold, a researcher and scientist who dedicated her life to the land ethic philosophy of her famous father, died on Sunday in Seattle after several months in hospice, the Aldo Leopold Foundation announced. “She […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Family that wanted to build world’s tallest flagpole to pay $250K fine for cabins

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The family that had wanted to build the world’s tallest flagpole in rural eastern Maine has agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty under a consent agreement following construction of more than 50 cabins without obtaining environmental permits from the state. The Board of Environmental Protection signed off Wednesday on the consent […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers try again to block Medicaid money from going to Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican lawmakers are once again trying to block federal health care dollars from going to the state’s Planned Parenthood clinics, this time weeks after the Missouri Supreme Court thwarted a previous attempt to end that funding. The Republican-led House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Helicopter’s thermal imaging camera helps deputies find child in Florida swamp