JIM SHARPE

… in a world where Biden and Trump star in a movie called ‘Border Buddies’

Feb 28, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:29 am

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

There were a couple of famous formulas for movies that used to be really popular — the road trip movie and the buddy movie. A couple of ’80s films that combined those formulas were “Thelma and Louise” and “Midnight Run.”

Now, we may have an opportunity to turn what will happen in Texas on Thursday into a road trip-buddy movie called “Donnie and Joey: Border Buddies.”

But, then again, maybe not … because even though President Biden (ice cream cone in hand) told reporters he’s going to the border and said about Trump that “my good friend is apparently [also] going,” they aren’t really pals and they won’t even be at the same place at the border.

A movie with those two wouldn’t really work out anyway. Joe Biden would forget most of his lines and Donald Trump would constantly be bugging the director to give him the most screen time.

Besides, they won’t be on the most important part of the border — here in Arizona (where we’ve seen the biggest migrant numbers for months).

Even though they’re going for different reasons and even though they aren’t pals, Arizona political consultant Stan Barnes says Trump and Biden being at the border at the same time isn’t a coincidence.

Nor is it a coincidence that more than 7,000,000 undocumented migrants have entered the US since Biden became president.

If all of those migrants were to congregate in one U.S. municipality, it would be the second-largest city in America.

Speaking of cities and migrants, Barnes explains, “As long as so-called sanctuary cities, like Chicago, New York and others, are struggling and people are witnessing the masses and the money [for migrant care] and the disruption and the crime, it’s laying like a dead cat at the doorstep of the White House for Joe Biden.”

That’s why Biden is border bound.

But why is Trump going?

“Donald Trump’s at the border to make sure everyone sees that dead cat,” says Barnes.

They’re both going because of what the latest Gallup poll reflects: Immigration is the top issue for voters.

Their trips to Texas won’t be made into a movie called “Border Buddies” — but make no mistake, there will be plenty of cameras on hand to film “Donnie and Joey.” And that footage will be turned into something for you to watch — mini-movies called commercials.

Look on the bright side: You may be forced to watch some of these commercials, but at least you won’t have to buy tickets to do so — or pay seven bucks for a large soda.

