Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

1 person injured when Hawaii tour helicopter crashes on remote Kauai beach

Feb 27, 2024, 9:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — One person was injured when a tour helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the county fire department said Tuesday.

An aircraft operated by Jack Harter Helicopters crashed at Honopu Beach on the Napali Coast, a rugged stretch of Kauai that is only accessible by hiking, kayaking or aerial tour.

The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release. One passenger suffered a back injury. The pilot and other three passengers were not hurt.

A photograph released by the fire department showed a crumpled helicopter resting on the sand.

A fire department helicopter airlifted the injured passenger to paramedics waiting at Princeville Airport. The others were picked up by another Jack Harter helicopter.

A phone call seeking comment from Jack Harter Helicopters in Lihue was not immediately returned.

United States News

Defendant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, former armorer on the set of the movie "Rust", walks back to her s...

Associated Press

Expert in Old West firearms says gun wouldn’t malfunction in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Courtroom testimony by an independent gun expert Tuesday cast new doubt on Alec Baldwin’s account that his gun went off without pulling the trigger in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, Jan. 5, 2024, and Republican presidential ...

Associated Press

Trump and Biden won Michigan. But ‘uncommitted’ votes demanded attention

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won the Michigan primaries on Tuesday, further solidifying the all-but-certain rematch between the two men.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Why AP called Michigan for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared former President Donald Trump the winner of Michigan’s Republican primary based on an analysis of initial vote returns from a cross-section of the state. With the victory, Trump is now a perfect five-for-five in presidential contests in which he appeared on the ballot. The AP declared Trump the […]

2 hours ago

A couple enjoy unseasonably warm weather along the shores of Lake Michigan Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, ...

Associated Press

Notable numbers capture the wild weather hitting much of the US this week

Wild fluctuations in temperatures are being recorded in much of the United States this week. Here are some numbers from it.

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One in Mountain View, Calif., for a campaign fundraise...

Associated Press

Biden backed off a pledge to abolish the federal death penalty. That’s left an opening for Trump

Biden doesn't discuss the death penalty much today. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, consistently vows in campaign speeches to seek execution for drug dealers as part of a national crackdown on crime.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Public health officer in Michigan keeps her job after lengthy legal fight over COVID rules

WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — An embattled public health officer in Michigan will get to keep her job, after a lengthy legal fight with county commissioners over pandemic-era mask mandates concluded Tuesday with the board bowing to the will of a court-ordered arbitrator. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners voted 11-0 Monday to retain Adeline […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

1 person injured when Hawaii tour helicopter crashes on remote Kauai beach