Latin Music Festival will take place in Tolleson this weekend...

PHOENIX — The Latin Music Festival is set for this weekend in downtown Tolleson. The two-day event will fill the streets with live performances, including mariachi music and ballet folkorico.

The free event will also host a fundraising cornhole tournament and a car show.

The Saturday tournament is for adults who can register on-site. Teams can have a maximum of 32 members and it will cost $40 for each team to join. It lasts from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Proceeds go to Tolleson youth, according to a city flyer.

Meanwhile, the car show will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. People can register on-site. Vehicles will enter at 94th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Space is limited and trophies will be awarded to visitors with the most impressive cars.

Local businesses will showcase their wares at various vendor booths. A special zone just for kids will have inflatables, lawn games, free face-painting and craft booths on both days.

Restaurants and food trucks will also be available to feed music lovers in the area.

Where is the Latin Music Festival?

The event will take place on Van Buren Street between 91st and 94th avenues. The city of Tolleson shared this map to help first-timers find their way:

Free event parking is available at the northeast corner of 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. The Tolleson Civic Center at 9055 W. Van Buren St. also has parking spots.

The festival’s entertainment schedule is online.

