Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ole Anderson, founding member of the pro wrestling team known as The Four Horsemen, has died

Feb 27, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ole Anderson, a professional wrestler whose tough, no-nonsense style led him to become a founding member of the famed collective known as The Four Horsemen, has died, the WWE said. He was 81.

Anderson’s death was disclosed Monday by the wrestling organization’s website, which described Anderson’s approach in the ring as hard-nosed and his demeanor as gruff.

Anderson gained that reputation early in his career as a tag-team champ, paired with partners billed as relatives, including Arn Anderson. They gained notoriety as the tag team known as The Minnesota Wrecking Crew, the WWE said.

The pair later teamed up in the 1980s with Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard to form The Four Horsemen, led by manager J.J. Dillon in the NWA wrestling organization. They battled some of wrestling’s biggest names, including Dusty Rhodes, the Road Warriors, Magnum T.A. and Sting, who later became a member of the foursome.

“The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that followed,” the WWE said about The Four Horsemen.

Anderson was born Alan Robert Rogowski and he served in the U.S. Army, according to an obituary posted on the website of Carter Funeral Home in Winder, Georgia.

United States News

Associated Press

2 men convicted of killing Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay, nearly 22 years after rap star’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend’s studio. An anonymous Brooklyn federal jury delivered the verdict in the trial of Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington. Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, worked the […]

10 minutes ago

A crowd of people gather to mourn the loss of Laken Riley during a vigil for the Augusta University...

Associated Press

The killing of a Georgia nursing student is now at the center of the US immigration debate

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Laken Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student out on her morning run at the University of Georgia when authorities say a stranger dragged her into a secluded area and killed her, sending shockwaves through campus as police searched for a suspect. The arrest of a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Orleans hat seller honored by France for service in WWII

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 99-year-old New Orleans businessman best known in the city as a proprietor of his family’s landmark hat store on St. Charles Avenue was honored by the president of France on Tuesday for his military service during World War II. Samuel Meyer, who still puts in a few days a week […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC officials shutter furniture store illegally converted to house more than 40 migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials. The city Department of Buildings ordered Sarr’s Wholesale Furniture in Queens vacated due to “severe overcrowding and hazardous fire trap conditions,” spokesperson David Maggiotto said […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Innocent girlfriend or murderous conspirator? Jury hears closing arguments in missing mom case

Is Michelle Troconis a murderous conspirator who wanted her boyfriend’s estranged wife dead and helped him cover up her killing? Or was she an innocent bystander who unwittingly became ensnared in one of Connecticut’s most enduring missing person and alleged homicide cases? A state jury heard two different tales of the 49-year-old Troconis as the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Florida lawmaker pulls bill on wrongful death of unborn children after Alabama IVF ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida bill to allow people to file wrongful death lawsuits over the death of a fetus is being shelved because of the political fallout from an Alabama Supreme Court decision that frozen embryos are legally protected children. Republican Sen. Erin Grall decided not to proceed with her bill Monday after […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Ole Anderson, founding member of the pro wrestling team known as The Four Horsemen, has died