Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden backed off a pledge to abolish the federal death penalty. That’s left an opening for Trump

Feb 27, 2024, 8:17 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One in Mountain View, Calif., for a campaign fundraise...

FILE - President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One in Mountain View, Calif., for a campaign fundraiser, Feb. 22, 2024. Biden doesn't discuss the death penalty much today. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, vows in his campaign speeches to seek execution for drug dealers as part of a national crackdown on crime. Capital punishment may not be dominating the 2024 presidential race, but it could quickly seize the political spotlight after November. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — As he prepared to take office three years ago, Joe Biden’s incoming administration considered a host of possible options to fulfill a campaign pledge to end the federal death penalty.

One idea was an executive order, according to people familiar with the matter. But the White House did not issue one or push for legislation in Congress. Six months later, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a moratorium on federal capital punishment to study the protocols used to execute people, a narrower action that has meant no executions under Biden. The Justice Department has since pushed for the death penalty against the suspects charged with mass shootings in Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

Biden doesn’t discuss the death penalty much today. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, consistently vows in campaign speeches to seek execution for drug dealers as part of a national crackdown on crime.

Capital punishment hasn’t shaped a U.S. presidential race since 1988 when Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis was criticized for offering little emotion when asked during a debate if he’d favor the death penalty for the perpetrators if his wife were raped and murdered.

But the issue could quickly return to the national spotlight if Trump retakes the White House and hustles to resume federal executions as he has repeatedly promised. That’s left some Biden supporters frustrated he hasn’t done more to prevent a future president from resuming executions, especially considering Trump pushed through 13 in his final six months in office.

“It’s always been used as a political talking point. It has for centuries and it probably always will be,” said Robin Maher, executive director of the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, which takes no official position on capital punishment but criticizes problems in its application. “But I think the American public is seeing through that now and is really looking for more serious answers to these very serious problems in our communities.”

The incoming Biden administration’s deliberations were disclosed by former officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

more Americans believe the death penalty is applied unfairly, 50% to 47%.

The vast majority of condemned inmates are sentenced at a state level. Just 44 of the 2,331 people facing death sentences were held in federal prison at the start of this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In addition to the federal government, 21 states allow the death penalty, and it remains legal in six more that have presently declared moratoriums or otherwise paused executions.

Alabama drew international attention for its use of nitrogen gas to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, a convicted murderer, last month. Smith appeared to remain conscious for several minutes. For at least two minutes, he shook and writhed on the gurney, sometimes pulling against the restraints.

Biden is the first president to openly oppose capital punishment. His 2020 campaign website declared that he’d “work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example.”

Similar language doesn’t appear on his website this year. His campaign declined requests to comment.

Following Garland’s moratorium, the Department of Justice reversed more than 30 decisions to seek the death penalty. But federal prosecutors announced in January that they are seeking a death sentence for Payton Gendron, who killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York two years ago. Prosecutors successfully argued for use of the death penalty against Robert Bowers, who killed 11 congregants at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

Biden’s 2020 position was a change of heart from when he sponsored a landmark 1994 crime bill that expanded federal capital punishment for around 60 offenses — including terrorism, murder of law enforcement officers, large-scale drug trafficking and drive-by shootings. It also once prompted Biden to boast that it might “do everything but hang people for jaywalking.”

Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action, which advocates for abolishing capital punishment, said Biden has “not done or said anything” to make good on his 2020 pledge but acknowledged that the president’s attempting to do so now “doesn’t help him” politically.

“When Joe Biden becomes lame duck, whether it’s at the end of this term, or he gets another term, at the end of that term, I think that’s when we’ll see him act in whatever way he has the capacity to do,” Bonowitz said.

Today, Trump’s the one talking glowingly about capital punishment.

It’s an issue that touches two cornerstones of Trump’s politics since his first run for president: playing on anti-immigrant sentiments about the U.S.-Mexico border and trumpeting a common Republican law and order refrain that has resonated with voters worried about crime and the smuggling of fentanyl across the border.

In a speech announcing his 2024 campaign, Trump called for those “caught selling drugs to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts.” More recently, he’s promised to execute drug and human smugglers and even praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s treatment of drug peddlers.

“President Xi in China controls 1.4 billion people, with an iron hand, no drug problems. You know why?” Trump told a recent New Hampshire campaign rally. “Death penalty for the drug dealers.”

China does have problems with opioid abuse, but official statistics omit most cases and addicts are often denied treatment options.

The 13 federal executions Trump’s administration carried out happened fast enough that they may have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus at the federal death row facility in Indiana.

Those were also the first federal executions since 2003, and the final three occurred after Election Day but before Trump left office — the first time federal prisoners were put to death by a lame duck president since Grover Cleveland in 1889.

Evoking the death penalty draws strong cheers among Trump audiences, but the issue doesn’t enjoy universal support among his conservative base, especially among some religious leaders and ardent abortion opponents.

“It’s going to be a struggle for some in the community,” said Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters. “But I also think there’s a lot of strong support in the community for tough punishments and consequences.”

Ann E. Gillies, a trauma specialist, pastor and author who saw Trump address the National Religious Broadcasters convention, hails from Canada, where the death penalty was abolished in 1976. But she said the U.S. applying it serves as a deterrent.

“I always think, ‘Is there room for redemption?’ That’s my perspective,” she said. “But, even with that, if you’ve done the crime you need to do the time, do the punishment.”

United States News

Associated Press

A work stoppage to support a mechanic who found a noose is snarling school bus service in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Black mechanic for the company that provides school bus services for the St. Louis school district said he found a noose at his workstation, leading at least 100 drivers to stop work in a show of support. The work stoppage began Monday and continued Tuesday for St. Louis drivers employed […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN envoy invites Syrian opponents for constitution talks in Geneva despite Russia’s opposition

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria issued formal invitations to the Syrian government and opposition groups on Tuesday to meet in Geneva in late April to resume negotiations on revising the country’s constitution, despite opposition from Damascus’ key ally Russia. Moscow insists the Swiss city is not a neutral venue because […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York doctor’s husband suing Disney for negligence in wrongful death case

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The husband of a New York doctor who died shortly after dining at a Disney Springs restaurant last year accused Walt Disney Parks and Resorts of negligence in a 19-page lawsuit filed in Florida. Jeffrey Piccolo is seeking in excess of $50,000 in the wrongful death of Kanokporn Tangsuan, a doctor […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York Democrats propose new congressional lines after rejecting bipartisan commission boundaries

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats in charge of New York’s Legislature have proposed new lines for congressional districts that could give them a potential boost in the key battleground state hours after rejecting boundaries created by a bipartisan redistricting commission. The legislation proposed after Monday’s rejection vote leaves much of the Independent Redistricting Commission’s recently […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alabama lawmakers look for IVF solution as patients remain in limbo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are looking for ways to protect in vitro fertilization services in the state as patients, who had procedures cancelled in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling, remained stalled in their hopes of parenthood. The ruling, which raised immediate questions about what liability fertility clinics could face, had […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former NYU finance director pleads guilty to $3 million fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A former finance director at New York University has pleaded guilty to a more than $3 million fraud scheme that authorities say helped fund renovations to her home in Connecticut. Cindy Tappe, 57, of Westport, Connecticut, used her position at the Manhattan school to divert money intended for minority and women […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Biden backed off a pledge to abolish the federal death penalty. That’s left an opening for Trump