PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border was closed after a fiery crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The closure at milepost 15 near Quartzsite went into effect around 5:20 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

A semi-truck approaching traffic reportedly braked abruptly because of roadway construction and lost control, according to ABC 15. The semi-truck rear-ended a fuel tanker, and both vehicles caught fire.

Both drivers involved in the crash reported minor injuries.

Motorists were detouring onto eastbound Dome Rock Road and re-entering the highway at Quartzsite Avenue.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.