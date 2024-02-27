Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Music producer latest to accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual misconduct

Feb 26, 2024, 8:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued Monday by a music producer who accused the hip-hop mogul of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with prostitutes.

The suit, filed in federal court in New York, accuses Combs of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also says the man had to work in a bathroom while Combs showered and walked around naked.

A lawyer for Combs called the events described in the lawsuit “pure fiction.”

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” said Combs attorney Shawn Holley. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them,” he added.

A lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the producer did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were sexually assaulted unless they consent to being identified or decide to tell their stories publicly.

In the lawsuit, the producer claims Combs made him solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. It also described a time when the producer woke up in bed with two sex workers, suspecting he had been drugged.

The legal claim is one of several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year. Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Combs has denied the allegations. In a statement in December, he said the “sickening” claims had been made by people “looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said.

