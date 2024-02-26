Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

West Virginia Senate passes bill that would remove marital exemption for sexual abuse

Feb 26, 2024, 11:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Married people in West Virginia could be charged with certain sexual assault acts against their spouses for the first time under a controversial bill passed`Monday by West Virginia’s Republican-dominated Senate.

The bill, sponsored by former prosecuting attorney Republican Sen. Ryan Weld of Brooke County, would remove marriage as a defense to first- and third-degree sexual assault. It now heads to the House for consideration.

“The marital exception exists or has existed in code for quite some time,” Weld said. “And I think now is the time to correct an injustice.”

Weld explained that there are two crimes of sexual violence outlined in state code: penetrative rape, and secondly the forcible touching of a person’s sexual organs, breasts, buttocks or anus by another person.

For the latter offense, a martial exemption shields a person from conviction if the crime is perpetrated against their spouse. Even if the couple is legally separated, an individual accused of such sexual abuse couldn’t be charged.

Until 1976, a married person couldn’t be charged with penetratively raping their spouse. That law was changed at the urging of the former Republican Sen. Judith Herndon, then the only woman in the Legislature.

Weld honored Herndon on the floor before the bill passed 22-9, with three senators absent or not voting.

“This is carrying on what I believe to be an unfinished job that she wasn’t able to get done before she unfortunately passed away in 1980,” Weld said.

Passage comes after some lawmakers expressed hesitation about it at a tense Senate Judiciary Committee meeting last week.

GOP Sen. Patricia Rucker of Jefferson County, who abstained from voting because she was out sick Monday, said she wanted to support the legislation, but worried about people “trying to take advantage” of the statute with false accusations.

“If there was more protections to make certain that there wouldn’t be abuse of it by people who are just trying to hurt the other person, it would be, I think, a very easy vote,” she said. “I for myself am concerned about the weaponization, unfortunately, of marital contact.”

She proposed an amendment that would have added language to the bill stating that “implied consent exists between unmarried partners” except in cases where one partner has “explicitly and overtly withdrawn consent.”

The change would also have added a provision saying consent can’t be obtained when a person “deliberately attached misrepresents their true identity or biological sex to the victim” or “knowingly and potentially exposes another to a sexually transmitted disease without informing the victim in advance.”

The amendment was narrowly defeated in an 8-8 vote.

Speaking in opposition, Democratic Sen. Mike Woelfel of Cabell County said each spouse has responsibilities to fulfill in a marriage, but “forcible sex is not one of them, and forcible sexual touching is not one of them. ”

“I think it would go against the concept that a woman can say no emphatically and that means no, and that’s it, and if you cross that line, it’s not appropriate,” he said.

Weld, who also voted ‘no’, said he was concerned about the “implied consent” language, which he explained goes back to a belief at the time of English Common Law that “a wife is the chattel of her husband,” a possession given from her father to the husband.

“I would hope that we have progressed beyond that point,” Weld said, adding that to go back to an impled consent standard would be “a step in the absolute wrong direction.”

A later withdrawn amendment by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger of Wood County would have required that sexual abuse be witnessed by two people outside the marriage for charges to be brought.

He cited an Old Testament passage in the Bible that states that a man shall be put to death with the testimony of two to three witnesses, but not on the testimony of just one witness.

“God’s law says in Deuteronomy, ‘two or more witnesses,’” he said. “It seems only just and fair that there should be somebody else who saw what happened.”

Azinger withdrew the amendment after Weld objected.

“You know who didn’t make second-class citizens out of wives?” Weld said, adding, “we are essentially saying through this amendment, ‘Your word doesn’t count. Your word is not good enough in order to convict somebody of sexually abusing you.’”

During the meeting, Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Gabrielle Mucciola said the state Supreme Court has upheld that a jury can convict on the uncorroborated testimony of a victim if they considered that testimony credible.

These cases are commonly unreported, she said, and the marital exemption just creates another hurdle for victims.

“I just can’t understand why within a marriage that should be any other different than it is, let’s say, in a relationship without marriage — what we trust prosecutors to do on a daily basis on any other sex crime,” she said.

United States News

Associated Press

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries reported

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Monday, reportedly causing no major damage or injuries, authorities said. The quake happened at 10:25 a.m. and was centered about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) north of Smiths Ferry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Two smaller earthquakes followed in the […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An explosive device was detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office over the weekend, he said in a statement Monday. Marshall confirmed no one was injured. He said the device was detonated early Saturday outside the office in downtown Montgomery. “Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion,” […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Delaware’s early voting and permanent absentee laws are unconstitutional, a judge says

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Laws allowing early voting and permanent absentee status violate Delaware’s constitution and are invalid, a judge ruled in a lawsuit brought by a state elections inspector and a Republican lawmaker. The laws are “inconsistent with our constitution and therefore cannot stand,” Superior Court Judge Mark Conner declared in a ruling late […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during a hearing of the Senate ...

Associated Press

Nation’s top health official to visit Alabama in wake of IVF ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending the nation’s top health official to Alabama for discussions with patients and doctors about the controversial court ruling that upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state. The ruling by the Republican-controlled Alabama Supreme Court has unexpectedly propelled the issue of IVF into the presidential campaign conversation […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alabama judge shot in home; son arrested and charged, authorities say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge remained hospitalized after he was shot over the weekend, and his son has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Judge Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit, underwent surgery following Saturday’s shooting. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told news outlets the judge […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A New York City medical school goes tuition-free thanks to a $1 billion gift

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City medical school will be tuition-free for all students from now on thanks to a $1 billion donation from a former professor, the widow of a Wall Street investor. Ruth Gottesman announced the gift and its purpose to students and faculty at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Monday, […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

West Virginia Senate passes bill that would remove marital exemption for sexual abuse