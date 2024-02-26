Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries reported

Feb 26, 2024, 2:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Monday, reportedly causing no major damage or injuries, authorities said.

The quake happened at 10:25 a.m. and was centered about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) north of Smiths Ferry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Two smaller earthquakes followed in the same vicinity with magnitudes of 2.7 and 2.8. The larger earthquake Monday is the largest in Idaho since a magnitude 6.5 quake occurred in March 2020, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook afterward that they had not received any reports of injury or damage. More than 1,600 people in all directions around the quake in Idaho and into eastern Oregon reported feeling it, the USGS website shows. Most reported it feeling in the range from weak to moderate, the USGS website shows.

USGS data shows no other quakes in the area in recent weeks, though a magnitude 1.9 temblor was recorded closer to McCall last week, Idaho Geological Survey director Claudio Berti told the newspaper.

Berti said that aftershocks following a larger earthquake are typical, and Idaho residents shouldn’t be alarmed.

United States News

Associated Press

Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An explosive device was detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office over the weekend, he said in a statement Monday. Marshall confirmed no one was injured. He said the device was detonated early Saturday outside the office in downtown Montgomery. “Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion,” […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Delaware’s early voting and permanent absentee laws are unconstitutional, a judge says

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Laws allowing early voting and permanent absentee status violate Delaware’s constitution and are invalid, a judge ruled in a lawsuit brought by a state elections inspector and a Republican lawmaker. The laws are “inconsistent with our constitution and therefore cannot stand,” Superior Court Judge Mark Conner declared in a ruling late […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during a hearing of the Senate ...

Associated Press

Nation’s top health official to visit Alabama in wake of IVF ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending the nation’s top health official to Alabama for discussions with patients and doctors about the controversial court ruling that upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state. The ruling by the Republican-controlled Alabama Supreme Court has unexpectedly propelled the issue of IVF into the presidential campaign conversation […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alabama judge shot in home; son arrested and charged, authorities say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge remained hospitalized after he was shot over the weekend, and his son has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Judge Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit, underwent surgery following Saturday’s shooting. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told news outlets the judge […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A New York City medical school goes tuition-free thanks to a $1 billion gift

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City medical school will be tuition-free for all students from now on thanks to a $1 billion donation from a former professor, the widow of a Wall Street investor. Ruth Gottesman announced the gift and its purpose to students and faculty at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Monday, […]

2 hours ago

Split panel image of the front of an Albertsons grocery store on the left and a Kroger plastic bag ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins federal lawsuit to block merger of grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons

Arizona is part of a federal lawsuit filed Monday to block the controversial merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocers.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries reported